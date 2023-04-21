FORT DRUM — Fort Drum volunteers who performed exceptional community service activities in the past year were recognized Thursday 20 during an annual Volunteer of the Year Recognition Ceremony.
The theme of this year’s ceremony was “Volunteers: The Heart of the Army Community,” and the following community members were nominated for 2022 Volunteer of the Year in their respective category:
Soldier and Family Readiness Group – Judy Nobles, Master Sgt. Brittany O’Heir, Kelly Ginder, Samantha Faust, Sgt. 1st Class Cody Sommers, Sgt. Brett Newton, Chastine Bobbitt, Sgt. Andrew Kuhn, Samantha Max, Capt. Chaney Brooks, Rachael Mohn, Amanda Staley, Sgt. Kourtney Willis, and Kelsey Tibbles.
Also. Large Community Group — David Havern, Kelly Ginder, and Emma Kelley; Child and Youth Group — Marie Campos and Spc. Clayton Libberton; Youth Group — Emery Sayre; and Small Community Group — Jessica Reiter, Samantha Faust, Spc. Clayton Libberton, and Meredith Taylor.
Kelly Ginder was named Soldier and Family Readiness Group Volunteer of the Year and Large Community Group Volunteer of the Year. Ginder was recognized for her work as SFRG leader for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Brigade Combat Team, and for her service as the volunteer coordinator for Chapel Next, Protestant Women of the Chapel board member and general chapel volunteer.
Ginder was also named the overall 2022 Fort Drum Volunteer of the Year.
Marie Campos was named Child and Youth Group Volunteer of the Year for her contributions to the Girl Scouts as project coordinator with Indian Trails Service Unit 512. Emery Sayre was awarded Youth Group Volunteer of the Year for his service with the Fort Drum Religious Support Office.
Spc. Clayton Libberton, a member of the Fort Drum Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, was named Small Community Group Volunteer of the Year. Libberton was recognized for his contributions to the BOSS program, as well as his volunteer work at Parkside Bible Church with the worship band. He also serves as an assistant scout master and Child and Youth Services sports coach.
Community members can explore volunteer opportunities through the Volunteer Management Information System (VMIS) or by contacting the Fort Drum Army Volunteer Corps.
Col. James Zacchino Jr., Fort Drum garrison commander, thanked the volunteers for their invaluable service to the community.
“It has been said and re-echoed that the greatest gift you can give someone is your time,” he said in a statement. “So, this is not only an opportunity to celebrate volunteer service, but a chance to say thank you on behalf of the community you helped. To our volunteers, thank you for selflessly dedicating your precious time and efforts for a cause greater than yourselves, and asking for nothing in return.”
Fort Drum volunteers recorded 45,942.75 hours of service into the VMIS last fiscal year. This equates to a monetary value of roughly $1,376,000, with the value of each volunteer hour estimated at $29.95.
Community members can register for VMIS training and volunteer orientation by calling (315) 772-2899. The Army Volunteer Corps office is located inside the Family Resource Center, Bldg. 11042 on Mount Belvedere Boulevard.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.