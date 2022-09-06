FORT DRUM — A barracks on post will forever be named for the late U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole, an original member of the 10th Mountain Division during World War II.

In a ceremony Aug. 31, the barracks that houses service members assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit were renamed for the former 10th Mountain Division soldier and former presidential candidate.

