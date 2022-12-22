Power site at Drum may close in March

A view of the sprawling property where the ReEnergy Black River plant site on Fort Drum. Watertown Daily Times

FORT DRUM — ReEnergy Black River, LLC which is located on Fort Drum and provides electricity and energy to the military post, has given notice to the state’s Department of Public Services that it plans to close the facility at the end of March if the Public Service Commission does not issue a favorable order before the end of January, Vice President of External Affairs Sarah M. Boggess said.

Ms. Boggess said that it is unclear whether the facility would receive that favorable order, but has left the door open.

