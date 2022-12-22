FORT DRUM — ReEnergy Black River, LLC which is located on Fort Drum and provides electricity and energy to the military post, has given notice to the state’s Department of Public Services that it plans to close the facility at the end of March if the Public Service Commission does not issue a favorable order before the end of January, Vice President of External Affairs Sarah M. Boggess said.
Ms. Boggess said that it is unclear whether the facility would receive that favorable order, but has left the door open.
“There certainly is a window of opportunity for us to remain open,” she said.
After the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act was passed in 2019, Ms. Boggess said that bioenergy was not included in renewable energy resources, which has not been the case in years prior.
“The presidential executive order was a bit vague, so Congress is actually ordering it to be clarified in two different pieces of legislation,” she said.
Brian Peck, chief of staff for Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, said that there is bipartisan support for a bill that would clearly define biomass as being renewable, but that there is disagreement on the definition of what renewable is.
“We believe that biomass should be included, and the stance of, I think the majority, or the Governor’s office has been being carbon-neutral,” he said.
He is pessimistic that the bill could be passed by the end of the year.
“I think that the chances of passing this bill by the end of the year are dimming,” he said.
Assemblyman Blankenbush and state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, cosponsored the bill.
In order to fully cease operations by March 31, the company would need to begin to wind-down activities at the end of January.
According to Ms. Boggess, Congress is trying to clarify that biomass is renewable.
She said that when the contract to sell renewable energy credits to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority expires, ReEnergy would not be receiving compensation for environmental benefits.
“Once the contract with NYSERDA expires, if there’s no successor program, the facility would not be financially viable,” she said.
Ms. Boggess said the facility is “an important end market to northern and Central New York logging and mill operations.”
She went on to say that if the facility closes, it would force some of the suppliers that provide biomass fuel to go out of business.
“It would be devastating to a lot of folks in the forest product industry in the north country,” she said.
In 2011, when ReEnergy purchased the then-idle coal burning facility, ReEnergy invested over $50 million in order to retrofit the facility for biomass as well as a direct connection to the facility and Fort Drum’s substations.
“Fort Drum enjoys energy security and resiliency,” she said. “Which means if the grid up there goes black for whatever reason, Fort Drum would still be receiving power.”
Currently, around 33 people directly work for ReEnergy and around 300 people indirectly and directly are employed by the company. The company also spends about $25 million a year in direct spending.
The facility also provides some electricity to the grid as well as all of Fort Drum by using forest, mill residues, three boilers, a turbine, a generator, two truck dumping stations, a fuel yard, a fuel conveyor belt system, a cooling tower, and an electrical switchyard.
The company also states in years prior, biomass has been considered a renewable energy source.
Mr. Peck said that if the facility shuts down, hydropower could be an option for Fort Drum.
