Fort Drum a finalist to house task force

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y. Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS

FORT DRUM — The north country’s military post is in the final rounds of the selection process for the next U.S. Army Multi-Domain Task Force.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said in a news release Monday that if Fort Drum is selected to host the task force, the post would be at the center of the Army’s mission to fight against emerging national security threats. The task force would bring millions of dollars in new infrastructure, support Fort Drum’s long-term stability and potentially bring thousands of more soldiers to the post.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.