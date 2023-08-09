FORT DRUM — A Fort Drum soldier was airlifted to Syracuse after a training accident on the military base Wednesday, Maj. Rachael Jeffcoat said.
FORT DRUM — A Fort Drum soldier was airlifted to Syracuse after a training accident on the military base Wednesday, Maj. Rachael Jeffcoat said.
Jeffcoat said the soldier, who was not named, fell and briefly lost consciousness.
She said that as a precaution, Fort Drum will medevac their soldiers in cases like this to take account for anything that could occur.
The soldier was transported to Syracuse where she is awake and alert as well as listed in stable condition, Jeffcoat said.
Due to the situation potentially involving head trauma, the military base ended up air-lifting the soldier using the medevac.
“We just want to make sure that the soldier has the proper care that they need,” she said.
It is unclear how far the soldier fell, as the accident is under investigation but the soldier fell near the rappel tower.
“When training accidents like this occur, they go under investigation so that we can ensure the proper safety of all of our soldiers on Fort Drum so that incidents like this don’t continue to occur,” she said.
Jeffcoat said all of the systems that are put into place worked.
“We do take our soldier safety very seriously that is why the soldier was medevaced out because we do take incidents like this very seriously,” she said. “All of our systems in place did work.”
