FORT DRUM — A 10th Mountain Division soldier was seriously injured Tuesday morning when he was struck by a vehicle near Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield.
Lt. Col. Josh T. Jacques, chief of public affairs for the 10th Mountain Division, said the soldier was hit by a civilian vehicle operated by another soldier at 5:45 a.m. The struck soldier was taken by helicopter to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, for treatment of what Lt. Col. Jacques described as severe injuries.
The identity of the injured soldier was not disclosed.
Spc. Jaden Richardson said he was heading to formation on Munns Corner Road when he observed the accident’s aftermath and, realizing there was no one else in the immediate area, began to offer medical attention.
Spc. Richardson, who is combat lifesaving certified, said he called 911 as he assessed the situation, and then helped keep the prone, injured soldier still, as his lifesaving training prescribed, until additional medical assistance arrived.
“I’m just glad I was there, because no one was there at the time,” said Spc. Richardson, who has been stationed at Fort Drum for three years.
Lt. Col. Jacques said the accident remains under investigation by military police.
