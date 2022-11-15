Fort Drum military police cruiser on June 4, 2021 in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

FORT DRUM — A 10th Mountain Division soldier was seriously injured Tuesday morning when he was struck by a vehicle near Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield.

Lt. Col. Josh T. Jacques, chief of public affairs for the 10th Mountain Division, said the soldier was hit by a civilian vehicle operated by another soldier at 5:45 a.m. The struck soldier was taken by helicopter to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, for treatment of what Lt. Col. Jacques described as severe injuries.

