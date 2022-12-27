FORT DRUM — Around 150 1st Brigade Combat Team soldiers landed back at Fort Drum just before 5 p.m. Monday.
The soldiers were deployed in the Middle East for many months in support of Operation Inherent Resolve assisting partner forces against Daesh, the Islamic State, in areas of Iraq and Syria to set conditions for long-term security cooperation.
Originally, the soldiers were to be home Thursday night before Christmas, but due to the weather, they were diverted several times.
“It was ‘up in the air’ if they were going to be able to land right up until they got here (visibility was changing minute to minute) but they were finally able to land at long last,” Julie A. Halpin, director of Fort Drum public affairs, said in a statement.
