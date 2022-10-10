FORT DRUM — One of the largest military training exercises, Mountain Peak, will start today on Fort Drum.
There will be soldiers, vehicles, and support personnel that will be required to execute the training, people should expect increased activity and noise in the north country.
Heavy military traffic, including soldiers on foot as well as vehicles are possible between Route 11, Route 26 and County Route 30 with the highest activity being expected through Oct. 22. The community should also expect to see an increase in helicopter traffic.
The training overall will focus on collective war-fighting skills, including convoy movements, setting up field sites, soldiering tasks, command and control and air-assault operations.
Units in the 2nd Brigade Combat Team will be participating in the training while the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade and 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade will be providing support during the training.
The training is used to give soldiers the skills needed for future deployments, educate them on how to operate in a deployed environment and to evaluate subordinate units and prepare them for real-world combat missions.
The training exercise will conclude on Oct. 22.
