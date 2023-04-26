FORT DRUM — Beginning Friday and continuing through May 12, people entering Fort Drum through the Access Control Points, or gates, will be counted during those days as part of an Army survey.
The survey is aimed at better understanding how many people access installations every day.
During the two-week span everyone older than 10 looking to gain entrance to Fort Drum will need to show valid identification. A news release states that anyone older than 10 years old should have valid identification, but guards will use “good judgment” as it pertains to access for people 17 and younger.
Trusted Traveler privileges will continue in that guests being driven in a car by a Department of Defense ID card holder will not have to go to the Visitor Control Center for a pass, but everyone in the car will have to show REAL ID.
All military vehicle operators and front passenger seat occupants will need to provide their Department of Defense ID cards, but troops in transport will not be asked.
Children in school buses will not need to present identification. Drivers will have to continue to provide identification per standard operating procedure.
Everyone in non-tactical governmental vehicles will have to provide their identification.
There is no change to commercial entry.
Any special events that occur on the military post will continue in accordance with established access procedures which require all occupants to present identification.
“While any delays due to these limited-time changes are expected to be minimal, Fort Drum and Directorate of Emergency Service leaders ask for your patience if this survey causes any inconvenience,” the news release reads.
People visiting post without a REAL ID are encouraged to go to the Visitor Control Center and Cerjan Gate on Route 11 and 781 before trying to get access to Fort Drum.
The survey will occur again with the same changes from June 1 through 14.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.