Fort Drum to count people entering post for survey

The sign on Route 11 northbound welcomes people to the Main Gate of Fort Drum. Watertown Daily Times

FORT DRUM — Beginning Friday and continuing through May 12, people entering Fort Drum through the Access Control Points, or gates, will be counted during those days as part of an Army survey.

The survey is aimed at better understanding how many people access installations every day.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.