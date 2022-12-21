FORT DRUM — Fort Drum has secured $10 million for two projects as part of the federal spending package for fiscal year 2023, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand announced Wednesday.

More than $3 million has been set aside to begin the planning and design of a new physical fitness testing facility field house while $6.8 million will be used to modernize and upgrade the Access Control Point at Fort Drum.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.