FORT DRUM — Fort Drum has secured $10 million for two projects as part of the federal spending package for fiscal year 2023, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand announced Wednesday.
More than $3 million has been set aside to begin the planning and design of a new physical fitness testing facility field house while $6.8 million will be used to modernize and upgrade the Access Control Point at Fort Drum.
“Fort Drum is woven in the very fabric of the north country and essential to our national defense,” Sen. Schumer said in a news release. “Our soldiers and those on the post deserve only the best when it comes to security and facilities that support their legendary readiness. That is why I am proud to deliver funding for these two critical projects to keep the base secure and thriving.”
The senators said that the $6.8 million will be used to improve perimeter security at the Army post.
Currently, Fort Drum is randomly inspecting privately owned vehicles and commercial trucks in the inbound lanes at the ID Check Areas and the GSA Military Police which is located at the ACP and has no way of stopping a breaching vehicle if a situation arose.
The project will also support the modernization of a non-standard design ACP that will improve the existing inbound and outbound lanes as well as extend the response zone that will meet the required response distance from the ID Check Area to the active vehicle barrier system.
“Fort Drum is one of the most strategically important bases in the country and a cornerstone of the North Country community. This $10 million investment will help ensure soldiers at the base have what they need to stay safe, healthy, and ready for deployment,” Sen. Gillibrand said. “I’m proud to have fought to secure this funding and I’ll keep fighting to provide Fort Drum personnel with the resources they need to serve our country.”
The $3 million will also go toward planning and design of a new physical fitness testing facility for soldiers to take the Army Combat Physical Fitness Test which will help with the new test requirements by the United States Army Center for Military Training.
