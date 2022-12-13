FORT DRUM — More than 200 10th Mountain Division soldiers from the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team were welcomed home by family and friends Monday after returning from a nine-month deployment in the Middle East.

These soldiers were deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve assisting partner forces against Daesh, the Islamic State, in areas of Iraq and Syria to set conditions up for long-term security cooperation.

