FORT DRUM — More than 200 10th Mountain Division soldiers from the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team were welcomed home by family and friends Monday after returning from a nine-month deployment in the Middle East.
These soldiers were deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve assisting partner forces against Daesh, the Islamic State, in areas of Iraq and Syria to set conditions up for long-term security cooperation.
The soldiers executed area security operations across 14 outstations in Iraq, Syria, Jordan and Kuwait.
“As part of (Combined Joint Task Force)-OIR’s largest and most geographically dispersed component, Task Force Warrior’s approximately 2,000 soldiers were instrumental in accomplishing CJTF-OIR’s mission to advise, assist, and enable partner forces in the area to accomplish their mission,” a news release from Fort Drum reads.
“Task Force Warrior protected coalition assets while maintaining the strategic legitimacy of the coalition and deterred malign actors while maintaining freedom of maneuver for Coalition Forces.”
