LOWVILLE — The 10th Mountain Division Band brass ensemble will give a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a military appreciation night at the Lewis County Historical Society.
Traditionally, the second Saturday of January has been the kickoff concert for the historical society’s annual Black River Valley Concert Series, but when a new member of the committee responsible for organizing the concert series, Kay Young, suggested bringing in the 10th Mountain band, the committee embraced the idea.
“We just thought it would be a great thing for the Society to sponsor a free concert for the community,” said committee member Marian Opela.
She added that the society also hopes the show will remind people how much they enjoy the live music experience and inspire them to catch the five concerts of the series every other Saturday starting Jan. 29.
The 10th Mountain Division’s band will begin playing at 7:30 p.m. in the Blue Room of what was, historically, the Masonic Temple at 7552 S. State St. before it became the society’s headquarters.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.