10th Mountain band will give free concert

LOWVILLE — The 10th Mountain Division Band brass ensemble will give a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a military appreciation night at the Lewis County Historical Society.

Traditionally, the second Saturday of January has been the kickoff concert for the historical society’s annual Black River Valley Concert Series, but when a new member of the committee responsible for organizing the concert series, Kay Young, suggested bringing in the 10th Mountain band, the committee embraced the idea.

