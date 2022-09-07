FORT DRUM — Maj. Gen. Milford H. “Beags” Beagle felt so at home at Fort Drum that he and his wife Pamela had hoped to return some day.
She liked the north country so much she refused to relinquish her New York State license plates when they moved Fort Jackson in South Carolina after he served as the 10th Mountain Division’s deputy commander in 2017 and 2018.
But the odds of returning to Fort Drum were slim, Gen. Beagle admitted on Wednesday during his last interview before starting his next assignment at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas.
“You don’t pick where you want to go,” he said. “You don’t get to pick your promotion.”
But the general and his wife got their wishes and spent the last year once again at Fort Drum, where he served as commanding general for the 10th Mountain Division.
During his previous tenure as the deputy commander, he did not feel the full brunt of responsibility until he took over leadership of the 10th Mountain Division last July.
“It’s not as much as changing from the passenger seat to the driver seat but the back seat to the front seat,” he said.
While at Fort Drum, Gen. Beagle was deployed to Kuwait. He also welcomed home some of the last U.S. soldiers who served in Afghanistan right before the country’s longest war came to an end last August.
He led the 10th Mountain Division through the pandemic at a time when his leadership team relied on social media to communicate to soldiers about how to avoid contracting COVID-19.
Recently, he led an all-day forum at Jefferson Community College of community leaders advising them how Fort Drum needs to remain “relevant” as it prepares for Army 2030.
There’s also been “a reconnection” with Fort Drum’s past, he said. When the original unit was first formed during World War II, the focus was on soldiers who were proficient in skiing and could fight in the cold climate of the mountains of Italy.
To be different from the rest of the Army, Fort Drum is looking to its forefathers, he said.
Gen. Beagle gave credit to his leadership team for getting the post prepared for all that was accomplished during the past year.
And now he’s leaving Fort Drum and the north country to take command of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas and to be promoted to lieutenant general.
What will Fort Leavenworth be like?
“In one word, I would say complex,” he said, describing it as “the center of change and the engine of change for the Army.”
Gen. Beagle will lead the oldest military installation west of the Mississippi.
It’s where “everything” from doctrine, leader development, training, organization and personnel “flows through Fort Leavenworth,” and connects with the Pentagon and the Army’s Future Command, he said.
But Gen. Beagle and Mrs. Beagle will miss Fort Drum and the north country.
It’s the friendliness of the north country people, she said.
That’s why she talked a Department of Motor Vehicles supervisor to allow her to keep her New York license plate back in South Carolina, she said.
Whether it was a shopping trip to Walmart, the support of local leaders or the kindness she received from military spouses on post, they felt welcomed, Mrs. Beagle said.
It was the same kind of kindness and charm they saw while growing up in South Carolina — minus the snow, Gen. Beagle said.
“It’s like family,” he said.
They met at South Carolina State University in 1990 after he became a commissioned officer and were married the next year,
This is the 18th time that they’re moving during his military career. This time, their sons won’t be joining them. One is in college and the other is in the Army.
Their 11-year-old Chihuahua, Jada, that they rescued from a shelter will be making the move.
Maj. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson, who most recently served as director of operations and cyber, U.S. Africa Command, Germany, will succeed him as commander of the 10th Mountain Division.
It’s the third time that he’ll serve at Fort Drum.
On Friday, Gen. Anderson will officially take over the command during a ceremony at Fort Drum’s Memorial Park.
But Gen, Beagle realizes that he won’t ever serve at Fort Drum again, he said.
