Food aid eyed for military families

Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., talks with Fort Drum soldiers in 2019. Watertown Daily Times

WASHINGTON — Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is hoping to change the rules for SNAP benefits, to make it easier for military families to receive the benefit.

She’s supporting a bill that would exclude a service member’s Basic Allowance for Housing payments for off-post housing from SNAP calculations. Those payments are now counted as income and must be calculated in any application for food benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

