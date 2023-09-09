CLAYTON— Samuel Linnell, a War of 1812 veteran and prisoner of war, had his new headstone dedicated to him during a ceremony Saturday at the inactive Clayton Center Cemetery on County Route 5.

Several descendants of Linnel watched with gratitude as an honors contingent from Fort Drum led the ceremony. His headstone became official after a flag was neatly folded, cartridges placed carefully inside and handed over to a family member.

An honors contingent from Fort Drum participated in the headstone dedication ceremony for War of 1812 Veteran Samuel Linnell, involving the carefully folding an old American Flag. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
An honors contingent from Fort Drum participated in the headstone dedication ceremony for War of 1812 veteran Samuel Linnell, providing a salute. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
