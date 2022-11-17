WATERTOWN — Governor Kathleen Hochul announced a state of emergency Thursday for upstate and Western New York, preceding the winter storm expected to arrive tonight and stay through Sunday.
The governor’s office urged residents to avoid “unnecessary travel” throughout the duration of the storm. The Thruway Authority has banned all travel on Interstate 90 from Exit 46 in Rochester to Exit 61 in Ripley, on the western border of the state.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a no unnecessary travel Advisory for Jefferson County starting at midnight Friday. The advisory will remain in effect through early Sunday afternoon.
The state Department of Transportation has implemented a full commercial vehicle ban on Interstate 81 from Exit 33 in Parish to the Canadian border; trucks may use the right lane only. DOT has also deployed a front end loader and large blower to clean up after the storm, as well as three operators and three equipment operator instructors to Watertown to aid in the clearing of snow through the storm.
Michael Flick, DOT public information officer for Region 7, which includes Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin and Clinton counties, said the equipment operator instructors will work with seasonal operators so they can become certified to plow by themselves and the operators will supplement ranks as needed.
“Should our needs change due to storm severity or duration, additional resources will be made available,” he said.
State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Do not underestimate this storm. We expect snow to be intense at times creating dangerous conditions, and significant accumulation to occur over the event. Now is the time to get prepared and have a plan. New Yorkers in the affected area who must travel later this week, should take it slow and build in extra time for your commute. And we should all check on our neighbors, particularly vulnerable neighbors, to help them prepare for winter weather in the forecast.”
The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a lake effect snow warning for the area. The service stated that the north country could expect 10 to 18 inches of snowfall Thursday evening. Rates of snowfall are expected to be between two and three inches an hour during the worst parts of the storm, Friday afternoon through the evening.
According to the National Weather Service, total amounts of snowfall once the storm has passed “will be measured in feet” and people who live where the storm will be more intense can expect thundersnow. The northern half of Jefferson County, including Watertown, Fort Drum and Philadelphia, can expect to see the most snowfall.
Michael Freeman, highway superintendent for the town of Philadelphia, said his crew would cover the roads as much as they could to keep up with the snowfall.
“I’m on pins and needles,” he joked. “We’ll do our best and do whatever we can. The sun could shine one minute and snow on the other side of the next.”
St. Lawrence County can expect the snow band to arrive late Friday night into Saturday, although it is projected by the National Weather Service to be an “intense, narrow band” that will extend northeast into Franklin County. Affected areas can expect rates of snowfall in excess of two inches an hour for the duration of the storm and see total amounts of several feet.
