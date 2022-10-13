President Joe Biden designates Camp Hale, a World War II training ground, as a new national monument on Oct. 12, 2022. The U.S. Army's 10th Mountain Division trained at Camp Hale in winter conditions similar to the conditions they faced in the Italian Alps during WWII. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post/TNS)

TENNESSEE PASS, Colo. — President Joe Biden stood at the ruins of a World War II winter warfare training camp high in the Colorado mountains Wednesday, formally designating a new, 84-square-mile Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, and celebrated the wildness of the West.

“You can feel the power of this place,” Biden said, basking in a landscape studded with green pines and golden aspens that he called “sacred,” lauding Ute stewardship across centuries. While addressing a gathering of state and national leaders beneath a cliff, he extolled “soaring peaks, steep canyons, black bears, bald eagles, mountain lions, waterfalls, pristine rivers, alpine lakes and the scent of wildflowers.”

