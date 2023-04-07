Chance for ReEnergy no longer likely

Wood chips are loaded onto a truck at Farney Lumber Corp. in Lowville, where they were to be shipped to ReEnergy on Fort Drum.

ALBANY — As Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul appears to abandon her push to rewrite the state’s climate laws, she also appears to have dropped a provision in those planned rewrites that could have helped save the ReEnergy biomass facility on Fort Drum.

Part of the language of the bill Gov. Hochul was hoping to include in the state budget would have amended Public Service Law to define the ReEnergy biomass power plant on Fort Drum, ReEnergy Black River, as a sustainable renewable energy system.

