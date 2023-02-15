Stefanik, Tenney tour projects at Fort Drum

From left, Luzane Anderson, Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, R-Canandaigua, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, and Maj. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson. Reps. Stefanik and Tenney visited Fort Drum Wednesday to discuss energy resiliency, force readiness and deployment, infrastructure and family services. Provided photo

FORT DRUM — Fort Drum hosted Reps. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, and Claudia L. Tenney, R-Canandaigua, for a tour of the military post and a meeting with Maj. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson on Wednesday.

According to a news release from Rep. Stefanik’s office, she and Rep. Tenney discussed energy resiliency and housing on post, and viewed the projects included in the annual National Defense Authorization Act.

