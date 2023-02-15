FORT DRUM — Fort Drum hosted Reps. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, and Claudia L. Tenney, R-Canandaigua, for a tour of the military post and a meeting with Maj. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson on Wednesday.
According to a news release from Rep. Stefanik’s office, she and Rep. Tenney discussed energy resiliency and housing on post, and viewed the projects included in the annual National Defense Authorization Act.
The potential closing in March of the ReEnergy Black River biomass power facility on Fort Drum, which is responsible for supplying all of the post’s electricity, has been brought to the fore after biomass was left out of the state’s list of renewable energy sources after the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act was passed in 2019.
“Today, I was able to view these projects I have secured at work equipping our 10th Mountain Division soldiers and supporting our Fort Drum families,” Rep. Stefanik said in the news release. “It was an honor to be joined by Congresswoman Tenney, and I look forward to working with her as we bring the concerns of Jefferson County to the highest levels and deliver results for Fort Drum in this year’s NDAA.”
Rep. Tenney called it “an honor” to visit Fort Drum with Rep. Stefanik.
“I will continue to work closely with (Rep. Stefanik) and community leaders to strengthen our nation’s investments in Fort Drum and to support our servicemembers and their families,” she said in the release.
In a separate news release, Rep. Tenney stated there is a total base population of over 30,000 service members and families and that Fort Drum’s direct economic impact is $1.4 billion to the region.
The congresswomen received updates on force readiness and deployments, infrastructure and family services, her office said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.