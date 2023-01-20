FORT DRUM — Increased noises are expected on Fort Drum as the New York National Guard’s 174 Attack Wing will be conducting aviation training on Fort Drum on Jan. 24 and on Feb. 1-3.
Several large munitions will be used during the training, which will include heavy bomb drops.
