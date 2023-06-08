FORT DRUM — An Indian River High School sophomore was recently named the Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s New York State Military Youth of the Year.
Abigail Frimpong was named the 2023 Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s New York State Military Youth of the Year, and she said she did not expect it.
“Being the Military Youth of the Year for New York felt like I was proving to myself what I could do, and it impacts my life constantly,” she said in a news release.
The award was introduced in 2013 as a distinct component of the Youth of the Year program that will recognize outstanding teenagers in military communities across the world.
“The Fort Drum Youth Center is like my second home,” Abby said in the news release. “Not only have I built bonds with the people there, it has become a safe and nurturing place for me to develop into who I am today.”
She is continuing to be active at the Youth Center and participates in the sewing/crochet club, cooking club, and anime club. Abby has also been involved in the Ups Driving Course and BGCA Junior Staff, which is a leadership program that helps teens exploring careers in youth or human services.
In addition to learning from the programs, Abby said she sees the Youth Center as a spot where she can hang out with friends in a safe environment.
In school, she is a member of the Tri-M Music Honors Society and participates in performances and community service. She also played volleyball and has joined an art club.
This is the third consecutive year when a Fort Drum teenager has been chosen; the honor comes with a scholarship and chance to become National Military Youth of the Year.
The state’s Military Youth of the Year award went to her brother, Michael Frimpong, in the past two years.
“I knew my parents wanted me to apply, but Michael explained that I could really do it,” Abby said in the news release.
Michael called his sister hard working and “good natured.”
“Abby will volunteer to help at the Youth Center without anyone even asking. And always with a smile on her face,” he said in the news release.
Cyrea Coronado, a Child and Youth Program assistant for the past three months, said in the news release that she had heard a lot of good things about Abby including that she is talented in art.
“And when I met her, I wanted to ask her to teach me how to paint because she’s so talented!” Ms. Coronado said in the news release.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.