U.S. Presidents and those who have later became president have visited the north country since before this publication began in 1861. Whether visiting the wilds of the Adirondacks or the battlefields of Sackets Harbor, or in more recent times, Fort Drum, it’s rather rare to see the head of state in our neighborhood.

President Joseph R. Biden has not yet visited since his inauguration, but he has been here while vice president. He welcomed members of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team home from Iraq. The homecoming at Fort Drum was one of many during that summer as the United States wound down the Iraq combat mission drawing down to 50,000 troops from 145,000 when the Obama-Biden administration took office.

