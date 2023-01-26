Jill Biden will visit Drum on Monday

First lady Jill Biden delivers remarks July 12 on the South Lawn of the White House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS

FORT DRUM — First lady Jill Biden is coming to Fort Drum on Monday to talk to families about employment opportunities with military wives.

Dr. Biden and Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks will visit the home of the 10th Mountain Division to meet with military families and leaders in the military-connected community to discuss improving employment opportunities for military spouses.

