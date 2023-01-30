Jill Biden departs Air-Force Two on Fort Drum on Monday. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

FORT DRUM — For what is believed to be the first visit by a sitting First Lady, Jill Biden visited Fort Drum on Monday as part of the First Lady’s Joining Forces Initiative.

Mrs. Biden spoke with military spouses in addition to leaders in the community to discuss employment opportunities for military spouses.

