FORT DRUM — For what is believed to be the first visit by a sitting First Lady, Jill Biden visited Fort Drum on Monday as part of the First Lady’s Joining Forces Initiative.
Mrs. Biden spoke with military spouses in addition to leaders in the community to discuss employment opportunities for military spouses.
“Coming here to Fort Drum, even in the dead of winter, it is my privilege and an honor,” she said.
The military spousal unemployment rate is currently about 22%.
She landed on the military base around 12:40 p.m. and her final stop ended around 4 p.m.
After Mrs. Biden departed Air-Force Two, she was greeted by Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson, U.S. Army commanding general, 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum; Mrs. Luzane Anderson, the spouse of the commanding general; Command Sgt. Major Nema Mobarakzadeh; Mrs. Kandice Mobarakzadeh, spouse of the command sergeant major; Col. James Zacchino; and Mrs. Maria Zacchino, the spouse of Col. James Zacchino.
In the first of a three-stop trip, Mrs. Biden met with families about what they would like to see, at the USO Heritage Center, with about 88 families in attendance to talk with and hear from the First Lady.
At the beginning of her speech, Mrs. Biden thanked the garrison and the 10th Mountain Division leadership team for what she called “their warm welcome.”
Mrs. Biden said she will take the comments she receives from the families back to the White House, whether they are positive or negative.
“We will only be able to maintain a strong voluntary force, if you don’t have to choose between love of country and love of your family,” she said to the families.
In a roundtable discussion, Dr. Kathleen Hicks said they have heard a lot about childcare.
“It’s a major challenge, so we’re always looking for new ideas,” Dr. Hicks said.
Amanda Root, executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County in Watertown, said that she would rather have an “amazing” employee for a couple of years, rather than an “OK employee” for 5 to 10 years.
While speaking with families, Mrs. Biden said she heard from every table that they wished they had a job.
“We are working for them, all these different agencies are working for them,” Mrs. Biden said.
In the third and final stop of Mrs. Biden’s trip to the north country, she visited the South Riva Ridge Child Development Center.
While on the visit, Mrs. Biden spent time with the children going over their “Hearts and Crafts,” Valentine’s Day activities which will be brought over to the White House. The “Hearts and Crafts” appeared to be artwork the children worked on.
In the room, about 20 children between the ages of 3 and 5 were excited to meet Mrs. Biden.
One child asked how President Joe Biden is doing.
“Joe’s doing fine!” Mrs. Biden said.
Mrs. Biden spent time at tables speaking with the children and seeing what they were working on, including one child giving the First Lady a card.
