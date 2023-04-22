Jimmie Allen was named as the headliner for the free AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert on Friday. Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

FORT DRUM — Fort Drum has announced that country music artist Jimmie Allen will be headlining the AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert that will be taking place during Mountainfest on June 21.

The opening act will be duo Maddie & Tae, which had a single “Girl in a Country Song” go platinum in 2014, and are one of only three female duos to top the country charts in the last 70 years.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.