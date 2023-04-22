FORT DRUM — Fort Drum has announced that country music artist Jimmie Allen will be headlining the AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert that will be taking place during Mountainfest on June 21.
The opening act will be duo Maddie & Tae, which had a single “Girl in a Country Song” go platinum in 2014, and are one of only three female duos to top the country charts in the last 70 years.
Headliner Jimmie Allen is a multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter. He has also previously been nominated at the Grammys for Best New Artist, Male Artist of the Year at the Country Music Awards, and was named Outstanding New Artist at the 54th NAACP Image awards.
“It’s going to be an outstanding event. We are all extremely excited to come out here, see the band and everything else going on during this memorable event,” said Brig. Gen. Jason Curl, 10th Mountain Division (LI) deputy commander for operations in a news release.
The concert is free and AmeriCU Credit Union has sponsored the concert for 11 years.
“The brave men and women who are valiantly serving our country, I can’t thank them enough,” said Ron Belle, AmeriCU Credit Union president and chief executive officer in the news release. “We are grateful for them and their families for their service and sacrifice to our great nation.”
The June 21 Mountainfest on Division Hill and will have military equipment displays, children’s games, food and beverage concessions, a car show and more. The event is open to the public.
