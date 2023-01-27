HENDERSON — A Fort Drum Apache aircraft was forced to take a precautionary landing after a maintenance fault light came on in the aircraft in the town of Henderson on Friday morning, said Lt. Col. Josh T. Jacques, chief of public affairs for the 10th Mountain Division.
The helicopter landed on a field off of County Road 178 in a field.
Once the light comes on, the aircraft is shut down, and Fort Drum sends a downed aircraft recovery team , which is a maintenance team.
Lt. Col. Jacques said proper repairs have been made, and they were waiting for the weather to clear to get the helicopter back in the air to Fort Drum.
No injuries were reported.
