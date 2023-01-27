Drum helicopter makes precautionary landing

An Apache Helicopter hovers during a training exercise at Fort Drum in 2018. Photo courtesy of Fort Drum

HENDERSON — A Fort Drum Apache aircraft was forced to take a precautionary landing after a maintenance fault light came on in the aircraft in the town of Henderson on Friday morning, said Lt. Col. Josh T. Jacques, chief of public affairs for the 10th Mountain Division.

The helicopter landed on a field off of County Road 178 in a field.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.