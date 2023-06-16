MASSENA — A retired state trooper was back in the patrol vehicle again Friday, but for a much different reason.
Richard Shinnock, 89, was picked up at his Massena home and headed for Plattsburgh, where he and other veterans will fly out as part of the North Country Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Mr. Shinnock, 89, is a U.S. Air Force veteran who served during the Korean War.
Glenda MacPherson, Mr. Shinnock’s daughter, said she received an application from Darrell Dailey, who had taken part in a North Country Honor Flight recently.
“I just happened to run into him in the store and he was sharing his experience. He’s the one that told me about it and I put it in Serena’s hands,” Ms. MacPherson said.
Serena Krywanczyk, Mr. Shinnock’s daughter, said the application process wasn’t too difficult. She is accompanying Mr. Shinnock on the Washington visit.
“Really, there wasn’t a whole lot. I had to provide some basic information and a copy of his discharge papers,” she said.
She said they were notified just before Christmas that Mr. Shinnock was scheduled for a flight.
“We saved it as a Christmas present to let him know. He had no idea that we even submitted it. So, it was a big surprise for him,” Ms. Krywanczyk said.
“I said, ‘Oh my god, what did you do to me?’” Mr. Shinnock said.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1954. He spent two years in Japan.
“That was a nice place,” he said.
Mr. Shinnock said he knew “pretty much” what to expect during the tour of Washington.
“I’ve been there before. I was there a few years ago,” he said. “Things have probably changed.”
Just before 1 p.m. Friday, with neighbors camped out in their yards to watch, members of the Massena Volunteer Fire Department arrived at Mr. Shinnock’s home in two vehicles, including a fire truck. They were followed by several motorcycles and a state police officer, all there to escort Mr. Shinnock and his daughter to Plattsburgh.
With his wife, Jeannette, and other family members and friends watching, Mr. Shinnock strapped into the passenger side of the state police vehicle. Then, with sirens blaring and lights flashing, they were bid goodbye on their way to Plattsburgh, with a stop in Brushton to pick up another veteran who would also be taking part in the Honor Flight.
Ms. MacPherson said her father probably would rather have been behind the wheel of the police car. He had served nearly 30 years with the state police until his retirement. He had spent three years prior to that with the Tupper Lake Police Department and received a knock on the door one day.
“They said, ‘We’re from the state police.’ I said, ‘What can I do for you?’ He said, ‘How would you like to come work for the New York State Police,’ so I did,” Mr. Shinnock said.
He started his state police career in June 1962 and retired in September 1990. And, on Friday, he was back in a patrol car, headed for Plattsburgh.
Ms. Krywanczyk said they were scheduled to have a 5 p.m. dinner and meet and greet on Friday.
“We receive our monogrammed shirts and what not. Then, (Saturday) morning at 6 a.m. we leave the hotel. We go to the Oval and we have a ceremony where they have a biography of each of the veterans. One by one, as they announce the biographies, we walk to the buses, which then take us to the hangars. We have two chartered planes. This is the first year that they have a plane for female veterans,” she said.
The female veterans will get a special stop at the Women’s Military Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery along with other memorials during their visit to Washington.
The nonprofit Honor Flight Network is a national nonprofit organization comprised of independent hubs working together to achieve the Honor Flight mission.
Participation in an Honor Flight trip gives veterans the opportunity to share a momentous occasion with other comrades, remember the fallen, and share their stories and experiences with other veterans. Honored veterans always travel free of charge, thanks to donations to the organization.
Honor Flight Network currently honors those who served during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War and Desert Storm, and veterans of any service era who are critically ill. With chapters across the country, its task is to pay tribute to veterans by taking them to see and reflect at the nation’s war memorials in Washington at no cost to the veteran.
“With the Greatest Generation shrinking rapidly, we are proud to Honor these and the rest of the Veterans from the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War and Desert Storm,” North Country Honor Flight Executive Director Barrie Finnegan said in a statement.
