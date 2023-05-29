Members of the Copenhagen American Legion Floyd Lyng Post 723 and Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Walter H French Camp No. 17 performed Memorial Day weekend Cemetery Ceremonies on Sunday afternoon in remembrance of their fallen brothers and sisters who served our country in the Armed Forces.
The honor guard visited South Champion Cemetery, Maple Hill, South Rutland, Pinckney, Evergreen Green, St. Peter and St. Paul, Liberty, Gardnerville, St. Patrick and St. Mary’s
