FORT DRUM — The north country’s military post officially has a new garrison commander after a change of command ceremony Thursday morning.

The now former Garrison Commander, Col. James J. Zacchino Jr., a former Thousand Islands Central School student, is heading to Fort Gregg-Adams in Virginia and will serve as deputy quartermaster commandant. The new garrison commander of Fort Drum is Col. Matthew R. Myer.

