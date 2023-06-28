FORT DRUM — The fate of a former Fort Drum soldier and a local teen accused of kidnapping and killing another Fort Drum soldier rests with a jury in New Jersey.
Jurors started deliberating in the case against former Army Spc. Jamaal Mellish and his former girlfriend’s brother, Hannan Aiken, now 19, formerly of Watertown, who are accused of kidnapping and killing Cpl. Hayden Harris in December 2020 after a dispute the two soldiers had over swapping their vehicles. at 2 p.m. Monday.
Jonathan McMeen, an assistant prosecutor in Sussex County who is handling media requests, said he’s hopeful that a verdict could come on Wednesday. The jury has deliberated for about eight hours since Monday.
“The jury is still in deliberations,” he said. “We thought that they might have been done yesterday, but it could be today.”
Deliberations were to resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The two defendants are standing trial together. Aiken, who was 16 at the time of the murder, is being tried as an adult.
The trial began May 22 and lasted six weeks, with 350 exhibits, 22 state witnesses and one witness for the defendants. Aiken’s mother testified.
Mellish and Aiken are facing 11 counts on charges of murder, kidnapping, carjacking, weapons possession and hindering the investigation.
Two Sussex County prosecutors, Sahil Habse and Sharon Brenner, handled the prosecution. Attorney Joel Harris is representing Mellish, while Thomas F. Militano and Matthew Young from the public defenders’ office are handling the case for Aiken.
The two defendants are accused of forcing Cpl. Harris at gunpoint to ride in the backseat of a pickup truck for more than four hours to Byram Township, and then shooting him in the head. His body was found partially covered by snow next to a cul-de-sac in the northern New Jersey township.
Mellish allegedly agreed to swap his Chevrolet Silverado for Harris’s Ford Mustang in July 2020, months before the corporal was killed in December.
But Cpl. Harris was dissatisfied with the circumstances of the transaction and wanted his Mustang back, which angered Mellish.
Cpl. Harris was having trouble getting the pickup truck registered with the state Department of Motor Vehicles.
The two soldiers allegedly agreed to return the vehicles back to each other. They met in a Glen Park parking lot, where Mellish ordered Cpl. Harris into the backseat of the Silverado.
Prosecutors obtained video evidence from a cellphone showing Aiken brandishing a handgun just hours before meeting up with Mellish.
The teen allegedly gave a statement to police pointing out that Mellish was the killer.
The Army posthumously promoted Pvt. Harris to the rank of corporal.
