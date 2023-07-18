CANTON — This year’s Regional Economic Development Council awards will feature a new “challenges competition” for $10 million grants that will be awarded to only three of the 10 designated regions in the state.
One of the North Country council’s co-chairs told an audience on Tuesday that their plan to pursue the funding will center on Fort Drum.
The regional councils are made up of a variety of members from each of the 10 regions from a variety of fields, including business owners, economic development, government, education, banking, tourism and labor unions. Each has two co-chairs and members who score each project submitted through the state’s Consolidated Funding Application (CFA). The North Country region includes seven counties, from Clinton to Jefferson, and has 18 members from around the region. Its co-chairs are James McKenna from the regional Office of Sustainable Tourism and St. Lawrence University President Kathryn A. Morris.
The two co-chairs spoke at a REDC informational event held Tuesday morning at SUNY Canton. About a dozen people attended from local governments, nonprofit organizations and local businesses.
Morris described the new “challenges competition” that will only go to roughly 30% of the state. She said each of the 10 regions chooses “one grand challenge” they’re each facing, which could be areas such as diversity/equity/inclusion, workforce development, attracting and retaining population, housing, or childcare. Each region chooses one and then makes an argument to the state for “why that region can make a difference on that challenge.
The North Country council center their submission around Fort Drum, which will be “the centerpiece of our regional effort for this grand challenge,” either workforce development or attracting and retaining population. She said they’re in the early stages of coming up with their challenge plan.
“Fort Drum is the largest single-site employer in the state,” Morris said. “Each month something like 300 (or) 400 people are leaving the military and that’s an opportunity for us placing individuals into local communities in the north country.”
CFAs for this year, the 13th round of REDC awards, are due by 4 p.m. July 28. Late applications will be rejected. Award announcements are expected in the fall.
Last year’s REDC awards in the tri-county area included $200,000 to the village of Massena for a brownfield restoration project, $674,554 to the village of Sackets Harbor for waterfront resiliency and accessibility improvements, $482,552 for a LaFargeville building restoration, $200,000 to the North Country Children’s Museum in Potsdam toward an expansion project, and $120,000 to the Turin Highland Lodge for a new building project.
Alongside the REDC awards is the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Individual communities submit plans to the state for a competitive $10 million grant toward downtown improvement projects. One municipality per region per year is chosen. Recent awards include the city of Watertown in 2017, the village of Potsdam in 2019 and the village if Massena in 2021.
