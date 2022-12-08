OGDENSBURG — American Legion Hanbidge Post 69, Ogdensburg, is back.
Tracing its roots in the Maple City back to 1919, the American Legion Post 69, after closing several years ago due to a lack of members, now has roughly 35 members and meets at the Ogdensburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2936, according to treasurer Tom H. Romoda.
American Legion Post 69 used to own a building at 328 Franklin St., but a lack of members and costs associated with its upkeep forced Post 69 to sell the building.
“We ran into some hard times and we ended up 10 years ago selling the building because we couldn’t afford to keep it up,” Mr. Romoda said. “At the time there were four of us who were active and the other three members had died.”
Mr. Romoda had three choices at that point — surrender the charter and disband, join up with another American Legion post nearby such as in Lisbon, or try and resurrect it later on. He said that the last path was chosen and after working with Ogdensburg’s VFW, the American Legion post is back in business.
“Before we gave up, we went to the VFW and they helped. I can’t give these guys enough credit. They said, ‘That legion is 100 years old we’re not going to let it die.’ So we signed up 15 to 20 new members from the VFW. We are back in business,” he said.
Mr. Romoda said that the American Legion will accept any veteran from any military branch. Yearly dues are $40. Meetings are held the second Tuesday of every month at the VFW, 1112 Champlain St., and if anyone would like to join, forms can be filled out at the VFW or leave their name and number and an American Legion officer will contact them.
The goal is to work on numbers and make sure the American Legion remains a fixture for veterans in Ogdensburg, according to Mr. Romoda. There are no plans for it to have its own location.
“For the foreseeable future we will just stay at the VFW,” Mr. Romoda said.
The American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization focusing on service to veterans, service members and communities. Today, membership stands at nearly 2 million in more than 13,000 posts across the world.
The American Legion, which embraces all current and former members of the military, has a mission statement: “To enhance the well-being of America’s veterans, their families, our military, and our communities by our devotion to mutual helpfulness.”
According to the American Legion’s website at www.legion.org, its value principles are selfless service, American values and patriotism, family and community engagement, advancing the vision, and honor those who came before.
Officers of the American Legion besides Mr. Romoda include Gary Sovie as commander; Pete Compo as first vice president; Scott “Skip” Compo as second vice president; and Lester Duvall as adjutant.
