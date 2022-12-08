Ogdensburg’s American Legion post is back

The American Legion Hanbidge Post 69 is meeting at the Ogdensburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2936, 1112 Champlain St., the second Tuesday of each month. The American Legion is seeking more veterans to join its ranks. Matt Curatolo/Johnson Newspapers

OGDENSBURG — American Legion Hanbidge Post 69, Ogdensburg, is back.

Tracing its roots in the Maple City back to 1919, the American Legion Post 69, after closing several years ago due to a lack of members, now has roughly 35 members and meets at the Ogdensburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2936, according to treasurer Tom H. Romoda.

