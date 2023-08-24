The entrance to Fort Drum on Route 11. Watertown Daily Times

FORT DRUM — A Fort Drum Apache helicopter had to make an emergency landing Wednesday night in Stone Mills after a bird struck the helicopter, Maj. Rachael Jeffcoat said.

The helicopter had two crew members on board. One had minor injuries. The other was not hurt, Jeffcoat said.

