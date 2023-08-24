FORT DRUM — A Fort Drum Apache helicopter had to make an emergency landing Wednesday night in Stone Mills after a bird struck the helicopter, Maj. Rachael Jeffcoat said.
The helicopter had two crew members on board. One had minor injuries. The other was not hurt, Jeffcoat said.
The person with minor injuries was treated at Samaritan Medical Center and released back to duty Wednesday night.
“The crew landed safely, the helicopter landed safely,” Jeffcoat said.
She said when a helicopter gets struck by a bird, the helicopter will make a landing as a precaution to evaluate crew members and the aircraft.
“When we do have incidents like this, they’re taken very seriously and it’s not just because of the safety of our soldiers, but it’s also for the safety of the community as well,” Jeffcoat said.
In order to find a space to land, Jeffcoat said that crew members will evaluate that when flying.
The helicopter flew back to Fort Drum after a maintenance test pilot evaluated the incident and approved a one-time flight back to the military base.
Jeffcoat also said that when incidents like this occur, they appreciate the support from the community.
“The safety of our soldiers, and our community are of the utmost importance to us at Fort Drum,” she said.
