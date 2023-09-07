Employees of the Engineering, Plans and Services Division at Fort Drum faced off Thursday afternoon in a corn hole match during an organization day at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield Park, where they got to spend time relaxing and enjoying lawn games with each other.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- International piano competition features two young local contestants
- Back to school in St. Lawrence County
- Core of the Community grant funding available in Massena
- City district to pay teachers $35 a period to substitute during their planning time
- Watertown Councilman Olney plans to vote for new city attorney
- SLC Public Health warns of harmful algal bloom on Black Lake
- High school football: Williams, Watertown Cyclones start anew beginning this weekend
- Potsdam chamber director expresses concern over proposed pot law
Most Popular
-
Cause of death released in murder of 88 year old
-
Gouverneur Central grad’s feature film gets wide release
-
Fugitive’s girlfriend recounts police shootout after surviving in Russell woods
-
Amtrak service through north country to start up again
-
New city superintendent looks forward to school year in Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.