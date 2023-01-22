LOWVILLE — Even though the Federal Communications Commission believes 100% of north country households and businesses have access to high speed internet, thousands of people would disagree. But don’t worry, the FCC wants to know about the discrepancies, so there’s a map for that.

Whether or not you have access or are happy with the access you have to broadband, New York State ConnectALL is encouraging everyone to jump onto the FCC’s interactive Broadband Availability Map online — whether on a phone or computer — type in a home or business address and see what companies claim to have service available for you, at what download and upload speeds and with which technology.

