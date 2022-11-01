Daniel S. Pisani, 29, of Evans Mills, was issued eight felony charges by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 26 including first-degree identity theft, second-degree identity theft and two counts each of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and first-degree falsifying business records following a 10-day investigation.
According to the office’s news release on the incident, Mr. Pisani is accused of having used someone else’s identifying information to create two accounts with credit card companies and then using a card to buy a trailer from Tractor Supply on Aug. 16.
He then allegedly “fraudulently registered” the trailer with the state Department of Motor Vehicles in Lowville.
Mr. Pisani was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
Devin J. Stiles, 26, of Watertown, and Courtney E. Skaggs, 23, of Carthage, were issued various charges by state police relating to an alleged “burglary in progress” in the town of Diana at 5 a.m. on Oct. 26.
Mr. Stiles was charged with felony third-degree illegal entry with intent to commit burglary and three misdemeanor charges including possession of burglar tools, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and giving a false written statement.
He was released on his own recognizance.
Ms. Skaggs was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglar tools, both misdemeanors.
She was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Jose L. Sevilla, 41, of Fort Drum, was charged Wednesday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated for having a blood alcohol content of at least 0.18%.
Mr. Sevilla was charged after rolling the tractor-trailer he was driving on Route 26 in West Turin at about 11:18 a.m. on Oct. 18.
He allegedly failed field sobriety tests and registered a 0.38% BAC when he was tested at the county Public Safety Building.
He was released with a ticket to appear in West Turin Town Court at a later date.
Joseph L. Morczek, 65, of Constableville, was charged with three misdemeanors: first-offence DWI, aggravated DWI with a child younger than 15 years old in the vehicle — a Leandra’s Law violation — with no priors, for having a blood alcohol content of at least 0.18%; and circumventing an interlock device to operate the vehicle without it.
According to the state police’s online activity log, troopers pulled Mr. Morczek over at about 1 a.m. on Saturday when he was driving in West Turin.
He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Nickolas L. Jones, 35, of Croghan, was charged by state police Saturday with first-offense DWI and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
Mr. Jones was driving in the town of Watson when he was stopped by a trooper.
He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Jolene S. Sullivan, 55, of Constableville, was charged by state police Tuesday with first-offense DWI and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, both misdemeanors.
According to the police’s online activity log, Ms. Sullivan was stopped by troopers in the town of West Turin at about 5:40 p.m.
She was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
