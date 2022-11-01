Dreamstime/TNS

Daniel S. Pisani, 29, of Evans Mills, was issued eight felony charges by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 26 including first-degree identity theft, second-degree identity theft and two counts each of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and first-degree falsifying business records following a 10-day investigation.

According to the office’s news release on the incident, Mr. Pisani is accused of having used someone else’s identifying information to create two accounts with credit card companies and then using a card to buy a trailer from Tractor Supply on Aug. 16.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.