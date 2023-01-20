Power site at Drum may close in March

A view of the sprawling property where the ReEnergy Black River plant sits on Fort Drum. Watertown Daily Times

FORT DRUM — ReEnergy Black River biomass power facility, which is responsible for supplying all of Fort Drum’s electricity, is proceeding to close in March, according to a statement Friday from the company.

Previously ReEnergy had submitted a petition in July to the state Public Service Commission where it requested that a program be established that would allow for the facility to be financially viable.

