WATERTOWN — Fort Drum and Jefferson Community College were among the groups that held commemorations for the attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.
On Fort Drum, the installation’s fire and police personnel joined representatives from local agencies on Monday at the 9/11 Memorial in front of Clark Hall.
Col. Matthew Myer, Fort Drum garrison commander, said it as important today as it was 20 years ago to remember how Sept. 11, 2001, changed America.
“Never forget,” he said. “These two words echo through our units, our community and the entire nation on a day that brings images, sounds, and stories to the forefront of our minds. Two words that we say in reverence of our first responders, our Soldiers and our citizens that perished on this day or after, in New York, Pennsylvania or the Pentagon. We never forget.”
He said the country will honor the victims and survivors of 9/11 in addition to first responders.
“I’m grateful to be a part of the North Country community that has a great history of service, including to our military Soldiers and families,” he said. “We must never forget that we are at best when we work together to help those in need, when we readily seek to build community, and actively help those around us.”
The yearly 9/11 Memorial 5K outside Magrath Sports Complex saw over 500 participants running with some soldiers running with their units, and others running with family and friends. Some others ran with American flags, which were distributed by Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff before the run.
At JCC, about a 20 minute ceremony took place with about 60 people there at around 12:30 p.m.
The Watertown Police Academy instructor and students were on hand along with first responders and two students who were veterans.
