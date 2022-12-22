WATERTOWN — From wings to dogs.
A new Public Square restaurant opens on Friday that serves up only hot dogs and kielbasa sausage in the former Wing Wagon, which claimed to introduce chicken wings to the north country.
December 22, 2022
The restaurateur, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Kellogg, owns the Flavors of the Philippines, an eatery on Bradley Street that specializes in Filipino cuisine that opened Dec. 1 of last year.
His customers will relish the new restaurant’s menu.
“Everyone loves hot dogs,” he said. “I love hot dogs.”
He got the idea for his new business from a “ghost restaurant” of making and offering hot dogs after hours from his first eatery for late night takeout and through third-party deliveries, he said.
The concept went so well he decided to find a brick and mortar location for Two-Hot-Dogs, where he could continue selling hot dogs at lunch and dinner time and, of course, late at night.
“There wasn’t a lot of eateries available late night in Watertown,” he said.
It took some time to find a location for the new place until he was introduced to owner Jake Johnson, who purchased the building at 71-73 Public Square last summer, he said.
A staff of three is working Two-Hot-Dogs, including Sgt. Kellogg, who remains on active duty at Fort Drum.
Two-Hot-Dogs will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays to Wednesdays and until 4 a.m. from Thursdays to Saturdays.
So why the name?
“Everyone asks me why Two-Hot-Dogs,” he said. “Everyone can’t each just one.”
He plans to add french fries, onion rings and other items in the future.
The new restaurant comes at a time when an adjacent building received a $1.35 million state Restore New York grant.
That structure will be torn down and replaced with a four-story building that will house commercial ventures and upper-floor apartments.
Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, said earlier this week that side of Public Square is in good shape.
