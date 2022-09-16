FORT DRUM — The Department of Defense STARBASE Academy ended its first full week of classes for local fifth graders with the official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Fort Drum Friday afternoon.

STARBASE offers hands-on science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM curriculum with 25 hours of instruction for one week for fifth grade students. Children arrive to the military post around 9:30 a.m. and stay until 2:30 p.m. After the week is over, the children graduate and a new group of students come in to begin the next week.

