WATERTOWN — Confluence Running North Country, a new running shoe store on Arsenal Street, isn’t like those typical box stores where you pick out a sneaker brand and make sure it’s your size.
The store, which recently opened in the former North Country Music store at 1035 Arsenal St., custom-fits special running shoes to customers.
The store caters to the serious runner and beginners alike, with the goal to help them have their best performance.
Manager Brian E. Boutilier says that shoes need to be “matched” properly to specific feet, based on arch type, cushioning level and pronation style, the way in which a foot rolls inward as it strikes the floor.
Boutilier, a retired Army major who was the chief physical therapist at Fort Drum, can just look at how a customer walks to determine exactly what should be worn on their feet.
“We’re not one of those box stores,” he said.
During his eight years on post, he made sure that thousands and thousands of Fort Drum soldiers were fitted with the right running shoes before retiring in 2006.
After leaving the Army, Boutilier worked at Adirondack Physical Therapy, the Watertown Correctional Facility as a PT and for the past five years at Jefferson County Public Health.
With that experience, the store offers fitness, health and medical shopping, he said.
“We bring the selection to you and it gives us the opportunity to select what you wear,” he explained.
The Watertown venture is the fourth in the company, with stores in Corning and Goshen, Hudson Valley, and in Johnson City, just outside of Binghamton.
His son-in-law Matt Gawors started Confluence Running a decade ago. His daughter, Jenna, is the general manager for the chain.
Last month, Confluence Running was named one of the 50 best running shoe stores in the country for the second year in a row by The Running Event, which puts on North America’s premiere trade and conference show every year.
With the other three stores already named, Boutilier hopes that the Watertown shop will someday join them.
He expects the business to grow, citing the north country’s large population of runners.
Using community outreach, Confluence Running will work with area family practitioners, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors and orthopedic specialists to provide the right footwear for their patients, he said.
The store offers such well-known brands of light-weight and comfortable running shoes as Hoka, On Cloud, New Balance, Topos and Saucony that can be used on trails, on-street running and for cross-country competitive running.
Confluence Running also offers such items as orthopedic insoles and other injury prevention items, hydration vests, hand-held water bottles, running apparel, Wofu sandals and anything else that a runner needs to enjoy their sport.
The owners also are involved in the running community.
They’re putting together the 18.12 Half Marathon on “Challenge Weekend” on Aug. 26 and 27 in Sackets Harbor, as well as running events in other communities.
Although he’s the only employee now, Boutilier said he’s looking for part-time employees who will have to go through a lengthy training process so they know how to fit the store’s customers with footwear.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
After serving in the Army for 20 years and during one deployment in Iraq, Boutilier, a grandfather of four, decided to stay in Watertown to live and work.
It was time to retire to spend time more with his family. And his involvement with the business means more of that family time, he said.
