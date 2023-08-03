SACKETS HARBOR — The Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site will host a program on Saturday by the 10th Mountain Division & Fort Drum Museum.
“Military Expansion Over Time: Madison Barracks, Pine Camp, Camp Drum, Fort Drum” will take place at the battlefield from 1 to 2 p.m.
Following the War of 1812 at Sackets Harbor, the army established Madison Barracks which was used for training purposes through WW II. Kent Bolke, 10th Mountain Division & Fort Drum Museum staff member, will explore the story of Madison Barracks, Pine Camp, Camp Drum and today’s Fort Drum.
His talk will also focus on the increased need of land for the Army’s training, starting with the War of 1812 at Sackets Harbor up to today’s Fort Drum.
The program is at the site’s red barn near the large parking lot off Hill Street, between West Washington and Edmund streets.
The site’s gift shop in the Lieutenant’s House in the Navy Yard offers two publications for further reading: “Images of America: Sackets Harbor” and “Images of America: Fort Drum.”
Also on Saturday, visitors can meet War of 1812 living history re-enactors in the memorial tree grove from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
