WATERTOWN — Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced Thursday he is pushing for $20 million for Watertown’s water treatment plant through a Department of Defense program.
For more than a year, a Syracuse engineering firm, GHD, has been researching a solution to reduce two disinfection byproducts that exceed acceptable levels at the Huntington Street water treatment plant.
The City Council in June agreed to apply for grant funding through the DOD’s Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program. The city is eligible for the grant because it provides Fort Drum with water through water lines owned by the Development Authority of the North Country. City water goes to almost 65,000 people on Fort Drum, the city of Watertown and the towns of Pamelia, LeRay and Champion.
In 2018, the Environmental Protection Agency placed the city’s public water system under an administrative order for failure to comply with the Safe Drinking Water Act’s Stage II Disinfection Byproducts limit.
“Despite multiple modifications and optimizations meant to reduce contaminant levels in the years since, the Watertown public water system has continued to exceed acceptable levels for certain contaminants, and the city needs additional support to upgrade its infrastructure to meet water safety standards,” a news release from Schumer’s office states.
Schumer urged the DOD to support and prioritize Watertown’s up to $20 million request in a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, a former commander of the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum.
The request would help bring the city in compliance with EPA standards.
“The City of Watertown’s Water Treatment Plant, which Fort Drum relies upon for a significant portion of its water supply, needs critical upgrades to provide safe and clean drinking water to the soldiers, military families and North Country communities. Consistent reliable access to safe and clean drinking water is a critical component of Fort Drum’s mission readiness, and the health of communities from Watertown to Champion that support their operations,” Schumer said in a statement.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said that he cannot overstate how important the partnership is between the city and the north country’s military post.
“This Water Quality Improvement Project is yet another example of the City’s commitment to providing clean and safe drinking water to the men and women of the 10th Mountain Division and their families, who live both on post and in our community,” Smith said in a statement. “I would like to thank Senator Schumer for his unwavering support of this project, and his understanding of how critical it is to the readiness, strength and longevity of Fort Drum, as well as to the quality of life of soldiers and their families.”
William W. Johnson, chair of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, said that until the treatment plant gets the upgrades that are necessary to meet EPA regulations, the security of Fort Drum’s water supply will be in jeopardy.
Fort Drum’s water supply is drawn from the water treatment plant and groundwater wells near the Wheeler-Sack Airfield, but sometimes the wells aren’t operational, meaning that at times Fort Drum’s water supply is completely from the city’s supply, Schumer’s office said.
The city draws its water from the Black River. The two byproducts are total trihalomethanes, or TTHM, and haloacetic acids, or HAA5. They are formed when chlorine or other disinfectants used to control microbial contaminants in drinking water react with naturally occurring organic and inorganic matter, such as tree leaves, algae or other plants in surface water, according to the EPA.
The plant is responsible for more than 800,000 gallons of treated water per day on Fort Drum.
Since last year, GHD has been working on a pilot testing program to determine the scope of work needed to curb the byproducts.
As the result of that work, the project will now include replacing the sedimentation basin in the Black River with a concrete structure built on Huntington Island at a projected cost of $22.7 million. The city had hoped that a new basin would not be needed.
A new ozonation and production system will be built at the water treatment plant at an expected cost of $16.7 million. That system will inject ozone into the water to help with sedimentation.
The third part of the consultant’s findings involve the plant’s filter beds. The filter beds will be dug deeper and a granular activated carbon will be used, replacing the existing material. The cost will be $10.7 million.
The project was initially projected at $15 million and then thought to likely exceed $30 million. The latest estimate is near $50 million.
The now former garrison commander at Fort Drum, James J. Zacchino Jr., said that Fort Drum will continue to struggle providing clean water to soldiers, families and civilians without this project.
