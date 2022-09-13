FORT DRUM — During a personal phone call with Army Secretary Christine E. Wormuth, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer urged the Army to make Fort Drum a Multi-Domain Task Force site, which is a strategy for addressing national security threats from China and Russia.

“Fort Drum is one of the most sophisticated Army bases in the United States and has the facilities and capabilities that make it best-in-class to become home to the Army’s new Multi-Domain Task Force,” Sen. Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a news release. “That is why I personally called Army Secretary Wormuth to make it clear that there is no better site for the Army to secure the future of our national security than in the heart of the north country.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.