FORT DRUM — During a personal phone call with Army Secretary Christine E. Wormuth, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer urged the Army to make Fort Drum a Multi-Domain Task Force site, which is a strategy for addressing national security threats from China and Russia.
“Fort Drum is one of the most sophisticated Army bases in the United States and has the facilities and capabilities that make it best-in-class to become home to the Army’s new Multi-Domain Task Force,” Sen. Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a news release. “That is why I personally called Army Secretary Wormuth to make it clear that there is no better site for the Army to secure the future of our national security than in the heart of the north country.”
If established at the north country’s military post, the MDTF would bring 3,000 more soldiers to the area as well as “dozens” of civilian jobs, and support the long-term stability of Fort Drum, according to Sen. Schumer’s office.
The senator also claims that the MDTF would mean millions of dollars in additional infrastructure.
Advocate Drum organized a letter-writing campaign earlier this summer — the goal was to get local elected officials, community groups, area chambers of commerce and economic development leaders to send letters to the Army in support of Fort Drum.
David J. Zembiec, Advocate Drum’s chairman and CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, previously said he thinks Fort Drum has a “fairly good” chance of being selected.
There is concern in Congress about national security threats posed by China and Russia, and the Army contends that in order to address the threat, it must operate in a multi-domain environment involving air, land, water, space, cyber and information, which requires new operational concepts, technologies, weapons and units, the Congressional Research Service wrote in a May 31 report.
An MDTF is described by the Army as “theater-level maneuver elements designed to synchronize precision effects and precision fires in all domains … enabling joint forces to execute their operational plan (OPLAN)-directed roles.”
The Army also describes MDTFs as the “organizational centerpiece” of this effort.
In the past, Sen. Schumer has helped secure more than $27 million in federal funding for Fort Drum to construct a new railhead, $21 million for an unmanned aerial vehicle hangar, and $27 million to replace the existing water supply, according to his office.
Other possible military bases where MDTFs could be installed are Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Carson, Colorado; Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Knox, Kentucky; Fort Riley, Kansas; Fort Stewart, Georgia; Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii (Schofield Barracks and Helemano Military Reservation); and Fort Wainwright, Alaska.
Five MDTFs were planned by the Army with two aligned to the Indo-Pacific region; one aligned to Europe; one stationed in the Arctic region and oriented on multiple threats; and a fifth aligned for global response.
MDTF-1 is headquartered at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and is aligned to the U.S. Army Pacific; another MDTF is located in Germany to support the U.S. Army Europe and Africa; and the Army is planning to activate the third MDTF at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii in the 2023 fiscal year, although it is unclear if that is where it will be permanently.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.