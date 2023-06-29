WATERTOWN — The smoke and hazy air that has returned to the north country on Wednesday and Thursday could be moving out of the area as early as Friday, said Liz A. Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
The smoke the area is seeing is because of the northwesternly flow, Jurkowski said.
Jurkowski said in the short-term the smoke will hang around through Thursday and Friday morning.
“By Watertown, it should be pretty good probably later tonight, into early tomorrow morning,” she said.
She said any northernly winds will start bringing the smoke back into the area.
“The winds will start shifting out of the south eventually later tonight, into tomorrow morning and that’s what’s going to help push it out away from us,” she said.
Jurkowski said the worst of the smoke will be on Thursday.
She said that any number over 100 on the air quality index scale is “pretty bad.”
As of about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the AQI for Watertown was 160, according to AirNow.gov, which is in the “unhealthy” category.
Normally, the AQI for the entire state is between 20 to 50.
“With smoke from the Canadian wildfires once again impacting air quality throughout our state this week, we’re urging New Yorkers to remain vigilant,” Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said in an announcement Wednesday.
Jurkowski said people should limit their exertion outside when the AQI is over 150. When it’s between 100 and 150, people with asthma or trouble breathing should limit their outdoor exertion.
Hochul also announced that the wireless emergency system will be used if the AQI of a region exceeds 200 for more than an hour. This would send an alert to all cellphones in the region that would warn people of the poor air quality.
As for next week, the forecast discussion for the National Weather Service is predicting that the northwest flow will be back on the Fourth of July, which is conducive to bringing the wildfire smoke southward across the region.
The Department of Environmental Conservation announced there will be an air quality health advisory for all regions in the state for Friday. The previous air quality alert was set to expire at midnight Friday.
