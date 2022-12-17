WATERTOWN — As a scout with Fort Drum’s Third Squadron, 71st Cavalry Regiment, Third Brigade Combat Team, duty came first for Jeremiah R. Ridgeway. But along with the tools of war, he carried something else, which has left a lasting impression on him, and especially others.
The Canon Rebel camera, always strapped to his armored vest during his deployment to Afghanistan, was a gift from a friend in early 2006 when the Tucson, Ariz., native was deployed to the country in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
He also carried a clipping which was carefully tucked into his olive drab wallet. The slip, torn from an issue of National Geographic magazine, called for amateur photography submissions for possible publication, a goal that would be realized for Mr. Ridgeway in 2008.
Throughout his 15-month deployment, he captured thousands of images, from medivac extractions to portraits of Afghan soldiers and civilians along with candid moments of the mundane among his fellow platoon members.
Sixteen of those images are now on display at the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum, 2509 Col. Reade Road.
Having his photos exhibited at the Fort Drum exhibit amazes Mr. Ridgeway, who now lives with his wife in the greater Boston area, working at his “dream job” — content marketing for a high-end construction company, where he specializes in taking photos and videos.
“Some of my Army buddies have kids who are in high school,” Mr. Ridgeway said during a phone interview on Wednesday. “Those pictures are still living on, but in family, on social media. They’re still floating around. And now, they’re on the walls at Fort Drum, which is kind of crazy. That was so long ago.”
That humble view is typical of Mr. Ridgeway, said one of his former comrades in arms.
“He’s a modest, humble guy,” said Ross A. Berkoff, who was an intelligence officer with the 71st Regiment, Third Brigade Combat Team and, in one of his two deployments to Afghanistan, served with Mr. Ridgeway in 2006-2007. “I think he’s always been that way with his artwork.”
Mr. Berkoff said that Mr. Ridgeway often shares batches of the photos he took while serving in Afghanistan through social media or for personal milestones, and the amount of photos, and the subject matter never ceases to amaze.
“Over the years, either deliberately or not, he started to incrementally share new photos that he had taken during our deployment that no one had seen before,” Mr. Berkoff said from the Washington, D.C., area, where he now works for the U.S. government. “That would just blow us all away with his talents. It’s just incredible what he was able to capture: the faces of boys and old men, the austerity of the outpost that we were assigned to, and of course, some of the soldiers that he framed.”
Many of the photos, Mr. Berkoff said, were “jarring” for soldiers in his unit.
“It brought back a lot of the memories, both good and bad, of that terrible deployment. It saw some historic combat action in the annals of the 10th Mountain Division with it.”
Some of that history captured by Mr. Ridgeway was at Combat Outpost Keating, established in 2006 in Nuristan province as a base of operations for U.S. Army personnel, designed to stop the flow of soldiers and munitions arriving from nearby Pakistan and as a place to direct and support counterinsurgency efforts in the nearby villages.
One of Mr. Ridgeway’s photos in the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum features a lone soldier looking down into COP Keating. Its caption: “While on a dismounted mission searching for mortar attack point of origin site, Ssgt. Blind of Able Troop 3-71 Cavalry pauses to view Camp Keating, a remote combat outpost which was targeted in the attack.”
“I saw that picture, and all I had to do was to lift the camera,” Mr. Ridgeway said. “It gives you the depth.”
It also gives the viewer something, else, he said.
“That’s basically myself acknowledging the doomed situation that base was in.”
According to the National Medal of Honor Museum, on the morning of Oct. 3, 2009, members of the U.S. Army’s Black Knight Troop (3-61 Cav, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division) were attacked at Combat Outpost Keating by more than 300 well-armed Taliban soldiers. Eight Army soldiers were killed and eight were wounded. The battle led to numerous decorations, including Medals of Honor for Staff Sgt. Clinton Romesha and Specialist Ty Carter. Later in 2009, the base was abandoned and destroyed by the U.S.
‘A soldier first’
American soldiers had never fought in a place with the topographic characteristics of that remote area, Mr. Berkoff said, which make Mr. Ridgeway’s photos all the more important. “There was nothing like it. I’m a lover/student of history, especially American history and I’m passionate about combat history photographs — the American Civil War, World War II in particular,” he said. “I think a lot of Jeremiah’s photos are worthy of the Library of Congress’s repository of combat experiences of American forces in Afghanistan.”
And the fact that Mr. Ridgeway did it as a secondary task makes it more impressive, Mr. Berkoff believes.
“He was absolutely a soldier first,” he said. “We were really shocked to see what he could produce. It’s just remarkable and I’m really happy to see that he’s being recognized by the Fort Drum museum after all these years. We went through a lot, lost a lot of good men and Jeremiah had a unique way of bringing out the good and the bad.”
Mr. Ridgeway, who served 15 months of combat in Afghanistan, said he wasn’t shooting pictures for any legacy. “It was the big picture,” he said. “This was a little snapshot in history, a group of guys who were there at a specific point.”
Mr. Ridgeway’s family has a history of military service. “My second and third grandfathers fought together during the Civil War,” he said. His grandfather served in the infantry in World War II under Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army and his father is a Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam era.
“For me, it was pretty much my ticket out of Arizona,” Mr. Ridgeway said of joining the Army. Fort Drum was his only duty station. He was honorably discharged in 2008.
“My dad said, ‘You need to be thinking long-term and you really need to get out of Tucson,’” Mr. Ridgeway said. “I wasn’t running from the law or anything like that. It was just to better myself and establish some footing in life. My dad’s advice was the best I received in my life.”
The ‘magic’ of pictures
Mr. Ridgeway’s interest in photography began as a child.
“I have my older brother to thank for that,” he said.
Together, they would watch movies like “Star Wars” and the “Indiana Jones” films.
“It was the magic, with the storytelling,” Mr. Ridgeway said. “If I watched a good movie, it would kind of give me chills. That got me more into filmmaking and the love for cinematography. It was watching like how the camera moved and how the camera told the story. I wouldn’t pay attention to the acting. The story kind of comes along with it. From there, I taught myself framing a shot, the movement of the camera and that type of thing.”
While in Afghanistan, Mr. Ridgeway would put his photos on a CD and mail them to his father.
“One of the few times I was able to call and talk to him, he said, ‘These are going to be in the pages of National Geographic.’ It was a nice little foreshadowing.”
That vision became a reality in the March 2008 issue of National Geographic, just as he was being processed out of the service. It’s a photo of an Afghan Army soldier, crouched in front of a wall during a snowstorm. Mr. Ridgeway and the soldier made eye contact, and the photo was snapped.
“We were sitting there and I was across a wall from him,” Mr. Ridgeway said. “I saw the picture and the only thing I had to do was to lift up my camera, pull focus and snap the picture. It’s really as simple as that. The whole experience in Afghanistan was captivating. It was dramatic. The guy sitting next to a wall may have just been completely random to all the guys next to me, but composition-wise, it really lined up.”
In 2010, National Geographic’s digital media division produced a short film that recounts Mr. Ridgeway’s experiences in Afghanistan. The 3½-minute video, “Photos From the Front Lines,” was nominated for an Emmy in a documentary category.
His photos have also appeared in Jake Tapper’s New York Times 2012 bestseller, “The Outpost: An Untold Story on American Valor” and other publications.
After his Army service, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from San Jose State University and a master of business administration degree from the University of Arizona.
Community engagement
Mr. Ridgeway’s exhibit at the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum is the brainchild of Jason G. Lane, who was an intern this year at the facility for three months as part of an Army program that transitions soldiers into civilian life. Mr. Lane, a native of Georgia, was honorably discharged from the Army on Sept. 1 after serving 20 years with the Army Band, playing bass. Fort Drum was Mr. Lane’s 10th assignment. He lives in Watertown.
Mr. Lane was looking for more social engagement opportunities for the museum when he came across a story in a Fort Drum Blizzard publication from about 14 years ago that noted Mr. Ridgeway’s accomplishments with his photos.
“It took me a few days to hunt the guy down, but I finally found him,” Mr. Lane said. “He gave me like a terabyte of pictures he had taken, just tons of them.”
Mr. Lane said that with the help of his sister, a professional photographer and a former soldier, photos were selected for the exhibit. Kent A. Bolke, director of the museum, said it will be on display for at least a year.
Mr. Ridgeway views his photos as “historical documents.”
“They’re still getting people to view them, and hopefully more people will see them in the future,” he said.
But as he looks back, without the aid of a camera’s viewfinder, he zooms in on a wider vision.
“I knew I was experiencing history. It’s very unfortunate how everything ended there. Myself and all my buddies who went to Afghanistan are very sour about how it ended,” he said. “You’ve got to see the difference between the politics and the soldiers. How it ended was a tragedy, in my opinion.”
-------------------
The details
WHAT: Photo exhibit featuring the work of former Fort Drum cavalry scout Spc. Jeremiah R. Ridgeway.
WHERE: 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum, 2509 Col. Reade Road. The museum is just off base.
HOURS: The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Closed on federal holidays.
ADMISSION: Free
