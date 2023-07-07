Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
Denise K. Young, CEO of the Watertown Family YMCA, is proud of the machine room, where these blue pumps power a state-of-the-art pool-cleaning system at the new downtown community center. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Denise K. Young, CEO of the Watertown Family YMCA, walks through the pickleball room in the new YMCA building on Arsenal Street, which is set to open in December. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
These special light fixtures are above a play area designed for children ages of 1 to 6, inside the Watertown Family YMCA’s new community center on Arsenal Street. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Denise K. Young, CEO of the Watertown Family YMCA, is excited for people to use the interactive technology, which many of the rooms at the new center on Arsenal Street will have. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
One of the swimming pools under construction at the new Watertown Family YMCA on Arsenal Street. Zachary Canperi/Watertown Daily Times
The six-lap swimming pool is under construction at the new Watertown Family YMCA on Arsenal Street. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
The pool-cleaning system is being installed at the new Watertown Family YMCA building, which CEO Denise K. Young said uses state-of-the-art technology. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Stairs at the entrance of the Watertown Family YMCA building, under construction on Arsenal Street. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Locker rooms with shower facilities are under construction in the new Watertown Family YMCA center on Arsenal Street. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Tile walls and floors inside the locker rooms of the new Watertown Family YMCA. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
These large water heaters inside the in-progress YMCA community center are designed to heat large quantities. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Plumbing that runs the splash pad and other stations at the Watertown Family YMCA’s new center on Arsenal Street. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Intricate plumbing and ductwork on the ceiling of the new Watertown Family YMCA, which is expected to open in December. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown
The gymnasium at the under-construction Watertown Family YMCA on Arsenal Street. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Building materials and equipment inside the Watertown Family YMCA’s new community center under construction on Arsenal Street. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
The in-progress men’s bathroom at the new Watertown Family YMCA on Arsenal Street. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Soft flooring was recently installed in the spin room at the new YMCA on Arsenal Street, which is set to open in December. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Inside the new Watertown Family YMCA on Arsenal Street, where some rooms overlook the city. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Walls inside the new Watertown Family YMCA will be colorful, with bright tones and custom murals. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Some windows in the new Watertown Family YMCA provide views of Arsenal Street. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
The new Watertown Family YMCA at 146 Arsenal St. is expected to open in December. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Insulation panels are being installed at the new YMCA facility on Arsenal St., Friday. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Insulation panels are installed Friday at Watertown’s new YMCA facility on Arsenal Street. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Insulation panels are installed Friday at Watertown’s new YMCA facility on Arsenal Street. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
WATERTOWN — Denise K. Young can sum up in five words what the $27.5 million downtown community center will be like when it opens in December.
“It’s going to be magnificent,” the Watertown YMCA’s chief executive officer said.
Earlier this week, the Watertown Daily Times got a first look at the community and aquatics center during a tour of the project at 146 Arsenal St.
With about 75% of the project finished, Young said: “As of right now, construction is on budget and on time, so we’re in good shape.”
The project is slated to be completed in November when the Y will take over the property with plans to open in December.
Construction has been ongoing for more than a year to turn the former department store-turned call center into a community center that is expected to draw hundreds of people every day.
Shawn Bryant, site superintendent for Purcell Construction, said between 35 and 50 workers are at the site every day.
The new facility will enable the YMCA to host state-level competitive swim meets, expand preventative health services in the community, and enhance programs and amenities.
The new Y will feature a natatorium with a six-lane lap pool and adjacent recreational pool, multi-sport courts, indoor track, wellness center, classrooms and child watch facilities.
Work continues on a 10,500-square-foot addition where lap and recreation pools will be situated.
Family members watching their children swim will enter into the pool area directly to a set of bleachers so they will never get wet. Thanks to state-of-the-art equipment, the whiff of chlorine also won’t fill the air of the natatorium, Young said. That old pool smell permeated public pools for generations, she recalled.
But not at the new facility, she said.
In February, the Y and the Blue Sharks swim team will host its first district meet ever in the facility.
When entering the 99,000-square-foot building through the main entrance, Y guests will be greeted near the welcome center with a social area where they can sit and relax.
Several murals will adorn walls throughout the facility, including some that feature scenes of the Adirondack Mountains and another showing the history of the Y and its connection to Fort Drum.
A running and walking track will circle around the exterior of the Health and Wellness Center.
Large, well-lit exercise and yoga rooms will feature 85-inch screens with capabilities to live stream classes into and out of the facility.
The spin station room, equipped with 25 stationary bikes and other elliptical equipment, will have a different vibe, featuring loud music and dark-colored walls.
Cardiac equipment will have its own devoted area, and there will be a racquet and tennis room.
The weight room features a series of large windows that show different views of downtown.
The kids adventure center is split up into two rooms, one for children between the ages of 6 weeks and 6 years old and the other for children between 7 and 12.
Parents can do their workouts while the children participate in a variety of activities and programming.
Building security allows only parents to enter that area, Young said.
Five training classrooms from the days of the call center remain downstairs ready to use.
At this point, artificial turf has to be laid down in the wellness area. Installing showers, a sauna and toilets in restrooms also is among the work that still needs to be installed.
The YMCA outgrew the existing downtown facility at 119 Washington St.
The project was delayed several months to take care of $2.5 million in remediation to remove contaminated flooring.
Since then, however, there have been no major glitches that caused any headaches during the construction, Young said.
She’s retiring in January as the Y’s CEO but will stay on part-time to ensure the opening goes smoothly.
Working as a partner, the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency obtained a $9 million Department of Defense grant for the project, while the Y received $3.6 million in state funding.
Purcell Construction is the general contractor for the project. BCA Associates designed the new facility.
With a history dating back to the early 1970s, the building originally housed a Woolworth department store.
