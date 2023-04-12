St. Lawrence officials press to keep biomass facility running

The closure of ReEnergy’s biomass electricity plant that serves Fort Drum will not change the trees loggers harvest for timber and other still-lucrative industries, like these stacked at a JTL Forestry logging site on private property in Colton. But trees without use potential other than as chips or pulp and smaller branches will be left behind or removed at a cost for landowners instead of bringing them in a small amount of money, as has been the case with the ReEnergy bio mass market for chips. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

The St. Lawrence County Operations Committee showed its support Monday night for a resolution which would call on Gov. Kathy Hochul to restore biomass as an important renewable energy source in an effort to keep the doors open at the cogeneration plant on Fort Drum.

The plant provides an estimated 300 jobs across Northern New York to loggers, truck drivers, landowners, saw mill operators, and others involved in the forest products industry. But, according to the resolution, due to the failure to recognize the benefits of biomass and the forestry industry, the plant is being forced to close.

