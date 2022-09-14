FORT DRUM — A STEM education program launched Monday through the Department of Defense Starbase Academy at Fort Drum.
The program will allow for activities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
More than 40 students from the Watertown City School District were involved in the STEM education program.
During the first assignment, students chose their own call signs for Starbase badges with some choosing career-oriented tags like “Astronomer” and “Biologist,” Others went for the silly, like “Sour Cream.”
“Even the teachers came up with their own call signs,” Fort Drum’s Starbase Academy director Joanne Witt said in a news release. “This is a completely new experience for all of us, so doing something fun like this gets everyone comfortable.”
Ms. Witt previously was the director of the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services, the principal of the BOCES Bohlen Technical Center in Watertown and a teacher at Watertown High School.
The focus of the program is on fifth grade education.
Classrooms are equipped with a large interactive touchscreen display instead of a chalkboard, and digital tablets. A lab is also available that provides 3D printing, chromatography, fingerprint analysis and other subjects.
Although the lesson plans are put together by the Department of Defense Starbase program, the staff has the freedom to present the curriculum in the way they feel is the most suitable for students.
“All of our lessons are aligned with New York state science and math standards, and so we start with the fundamentals, then gradually expand on that knowledge,” Ms. Witt said. “Students will be learning things like elements of matter, measurements, energy exploration, and introduction to engineering design and robotics.”
More than 10 school districts in the north country have committed to participating in the Starbase Academy with more than 68 classes being scheduled. There are currently two classrooms available that can hold around 30 students each. A third one is expected to become available after the academy becomes more established at Fort Drum.
The program has existed on other military posts across the country, but Fort Drum’s is the first one in the state.
“I wish this had been available when I was a fifth grader,” said Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Stephen J. Todd. “It’s another way to connect our military friends and partners with our schools because we do already have an amazing partnership, but this will just increase that opportunity for engagement for our kids.”
A little over a year ago, the DOD approved Fort Drum as the newest Starbase location and another $1 million went into establishing the former Visual Information Facility on Lewis Avenue into a schoolhouse.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony, set for 3 p.m. Friday, will mark the official opening of the Starbase Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.