Route 283 section renamed for key figure at Fort Drum

A portion of Route 283 connecting Watertown and Fort Drum will be named in honor of retired U.S. Army Col. Michael Plummer, who died in January. Watertown Daily Times

FORT DRUM — State Route 283, connecting Fort Drum to the city of Watertown, has been officially renamed in honor of the late, retired Col. Michael T. Plummer.

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul on Friday, Veterans Day, signed the bill that officially renames the highway in honor of Col. Plummer, who was instrumental in reopening Fort Drum and placing the 10th Mountain Division there in the 1980s.

